POLICE OFFICER REFUSES K10, 000 CASH BRIBE.

02ND DECEMBER, 2020 – Police in Lusaka have arrested a male adult aged 49 for allegedlyy attempting to bribe a Police Officer. The suspect was being sought by the Criminal Investigations Department in another case involving motor vehicle transactions.

Upon being summoned on 01st December, 2020 to appear at Police Service Headquarters for questioning , the accused person is alleged to have transacted a K10, 000 to the officer identified as Inspector Lombe Chulu through mobile money account and the officer reported the matter to his supervisors .

The accused person has been arrested and detained in police custody yet to appear in Court for Corrupt Practices.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON