THE GUNNER HAS BEEN GUNNED DOWN AS WELL.
The Officer who shot dead Prosecutor (Police Officer) Nsama Nsama has been gunned down as well by his fellow officers for missing the the target…
The target was to shot at HH and his lawyers… Nsama was mistakenly to be council Haimbe.
After realizing that the officer gunned down Nsama, Police quickly shot the assailant who was assigned.
However, it must be noted that one of our boys was also gunned down and his body is in the mortuary.
A good number of ordinary Zambians suspected to be opposition members have since been picked up.
More details to come.
Show us his dead body. Do you think we are fools? Is this how you want to sweep your stinking dirty under the carpet? You expect the intelligent Zambians to believe your idiotic cover up? Takuli, you must be called to account. Stupid idiots.
You can go in hiding after making plans to kill your fellow men, but God is in charge. and you are very naked before him because he sees through you and your machinations, you are like an insect to God.
Let those with ears not hear this. Reserve your story for dinner with your family.