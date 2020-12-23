THE GUNNER HAS BEEN GUNNED DOWN AS WELL.

The Officer who shot dead Prosecutor (Police Officer) Nsama Nsama has been gunned down as well by his fellow officers for missing the the target…

The target was to shot at HH and his lawyers… Nsama was mistakenly to be council Haimbe.

After realizing that the officer gunned down Nsama, Police quickly shot the assailant who was assigned.

However, it must be noted that one of our boys was also gunned down and his body is in the mortuary.

A good number of ordinary Zambians suspected to be opposition members have since been picked up.

–Proud Aushi Musamba Mumba