By Nchimunya Ng’andu

Some police officers have complained of not having been paid their allowances for three months for duties carried out before, during and after the just ended general elections.

The over 70 officers are now demanding that they be paid.

The officers have told Diamond News that they spent 90 days away from their families to maintain law and order and have only received K4, 100, which is payment for 20 days.

They have further stated that on Thursday morning they were told by command to break camp without receiving payment for the other 70 days in camp.

Diamond News found the officers packing their belongings at the Edwin Imboela stadium where they were camped while others were disassembling the campsite.

But Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo says the officers should have used the right channels to engage the command.- Diamond TV