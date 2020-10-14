POLICE HANDLING PF JAY JAY CASE COMPROMISED, SOURCES REVEAL…as re-arrest is enforced on him, others immediately

By Daily Revelation Reporter

Police officers handling the case involving suspended Patriotic Front (PF) Eastern Province youth chairman Emmanuel Banda and four others, are alleged to have been compromised and are trying to find a way of stopping his prosecution, sources have disclosed.

And Banda popularly known as Jay Jay was this morning re-arrested shortly after the state discontinued its case through a nolle prosequi.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Police commissioner Nelson Phiri has confirmed the re-arrest of Jay Jay and others who have since been granted bond.

Sources told Daily Revelation that the arresting officer was lying about victim’s illness.

They said officers handling the case are alleged to have been given some money while others were promised with superior ranks.

The source said the nolle prosequi was one plan to try and silence the case.

The source wondered why a case should be discontinued on account of the witness being unwell.

They said Zambians should see if the case would continue.

Earlier, when the case came up before High Court judge Timothy Katanekwa for commencement of trial, state prosecutor Angelica Mwanza said the court was unable to proceed with the case, as they had encountered challenges to secure witness attendance.

“We were unable to proceed this morning owing to the nurture of the offence. We intended to call the victim who is the key witness in the matter. Unfortunately, we encountered challenges to secure the attendance of this witness,” she said.

Detective chief Inspector Mubita Moya, who is also the arresting officer said Mbahwe was unwell.

Moya said Mbahwe was an out-patient at Zambian Italian Hospital and was unable to walk, as both legs and the right wrist were swollen.

“I wish to inform the court that the complaint in this matter Allan Mbahwe is unwell. He is an outside patient at Zambian Italian Hospital . He is unable to walk, both legs and the right wrist are swollen. He presented the sick note to the judge,” Moya said.

In response, Mwanza said under the circumstances, the State was left with no option but to discontinue the matter for now so that it goes back to court in the next session.

‘We are left with no option but to discontinue the matter for now so that it comes in the next session to allow the victim to get better. We will be discontinuing this matter by way of nolle prosequi with instructions to re-arrest,” she said.

Judge Katanekwa then told the accused persons that the state has opted to discontinue the case by way of nolle prosequi.

“The state has opted to discontinue this matter by way of nolle prosequi. That being the case, the court has no option but to discharge you all . I wish to warn you that such discharge is not an acquittal. In the meantime, you are all discharged and set at liberty,” the judge ruled.

And immediately after being set free, Jay Jay and others were re-arrested on the same charge of aggravated assault. -Daily Revelatio