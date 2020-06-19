The Zambia Police Service Commission has instituted investigations into reports of alleged corruption among some police officers deployed at mining sites.

This follows claims that police officers assigned to provide security at Kasenseli gold mine in Mwinilunga, have resorted to illegally enrich themselves from the minerals they are supposed to be safeguarding.

Commission Chairman Peter Chingaipe confessed that the Commission is aware of officers that have found themselves deeping their fingers into the honey pot.

Chingaipe said the commission will not hesitate but root out all those that will be found wanting to save the face of the service.

He stated that the few individuals engaging in corrupt practices are damaging the image of the service and will not be allowed to continue.

Chingaipe added that officers that have also departed from their core duty to engage in illegal mining activities instead of providing security will not be spared.