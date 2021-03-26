Suspended Patriotic Front (PF) Eastern Province Youth Chairperson Emmanuel Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, has been visited by police, though the reason as to why they made a call on him is yet to be established.

He says when the police came to his office, he was not around and promised to issue a full statement in due course.

“I wish to apologize to the public and those affected by the police visit at our office

“I was not available at that time and will only offer an official statement once I gather full details from both the police and my people.

“Once again apologies for the inconveniences caused,” he says.

Meanwhile, Banda recently logged a complaint at Lusaka Central Police after receiving death threats in a video that had gone viral on social media.

Jay Jay said other complaints that he has lodged are with regards to text messages in which a man disguising himself as a private secretary for Minister of Information and Broadcasting services Dora Siliya is threatening him to stay away from Petauke or risk being injured.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a man is displaying money on a bed, which he alleges was given to him by Siliya to discredit others.

But Siliya at a press briefing said the video is aimed at tarnishing her image and that of Government.