Home politics PF POLICE, PF CADRES PICK UP ARTIST PILATO entertainmentmusicpoliticsPFUPND POLICE, PF CADRES PICK UP ARTIST PILATO December 21, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp POLICE, PF CADRES PICK UP ARTIST PILATO. Zambia Artist Pilato has been picked by the Police and PF cadres. It is not yet known what Pilato has done. More details coming……………. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.