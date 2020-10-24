The Zimbabwe Republic Police plans to arrest the MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa, it has emerged.

An except of the deliberations is below:

COMMISSIONER CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU (To witness)

Q. Just a few questions. First is there any law that empowers the police to do something

about inciting public violence?

A. The law is there. Fortunately we had a seminar a week before the Election Day which was conducted by the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Justice

Chigumba at one of our conference rooms and it was very clear and it’s still very clear

that the Electoral Act did not allow people to incite violence.

Q. So it’s a law on which the police have never acted. Would that be right to say that?

A. Can you come again?

Q. Would it be correct to say that the police have never really acted on this law?

A. Going back to history I borrowed some facts from within the continent where by

arresting a leader of the then opposition party could have worsened the situation. I

will tell you a clue whereby queer situation where more than a 1000 people died

during the election period and to go further it is already known that the lawyer of the main opposition leader in Kenya Roila Odinga by the name Silas Jaracumba if I am not mistaken was in the country to advice our main opposition leader on how to proceed with actions which took place on the 1st of August. When I got that

information unfortunately he had left the country on the 31st of July going back to

Kenya. So really up to this hour I still feel that it would be very improper for me to

arrest the leader of the opposition party in the name of Nelson Chamisa because not too long ago when our State President was in New York attending some conference that he also extended some own relief where he was going to propose to his parliament to open a special office to accommodate the opposition leader. And I still feel today the doors are still open and it will be very improper for me to arrest him.

But at the same time I would want to say crime does not rot like meat. The records are there to tell and anytime he can be arrested if the time permits.

Q. The people who died as a result of 1st of August violence have you been able to

establish whether they all died from gunshots from the army alone or was there any

fatality to police gunshots?

A. Our investigations have not come up with the culprits involved. And for me to say

these people were shot by the army it will be very unfair because I was expecting to

get evidence in the form of cartridges or bullet heads only to read through the papers

that there are Zimbabwean citizens who do have these cartridges and through the

Commission I am appealing to them to come forward so that investigations can be

carried out.

COMMISSIONER GENERAL DAVIS MWAMUNYANGE (To witness)

Q. Based on the intelligence that you might have collected before 1st of August did you

foresee the occurrence and extent of the violence that took place on the 1st of August?

A. Unfortunately from the time of the election date and even before was announced by

the State President, people, political leaders were campaigning peacefully to include

Nelson Chamisa and his party. And I if I do recall its on record it is the first time

when the opposition party was allowed to have their main rally in the Africa Unit

Square. According to our plans which we discussed together with the opposition

convenors and I want to say and to remain on record that at the end of their rally we

did not record any mishap. So with that in mind but of course I was not seating on to

say it was peaceful but I can assure you the situation was reasonably comfortable,

peaceful up to the end of the ballot dates. So we were then expecting results from

ZEC and of course they were fishers that certain individuals wanted to announce the

results before the official board ZEC could do it which again is a serious offence. So I

want to say before the Commission the situation was very comfortable and

considering that the people had voted up to the end peacefully at some point I did not

expect the violence which took place on the 1st of August to take place.

Q. When violence erupted on the 1st of August did you make any attempt to contact the

leader of the opposition and other institutions?

Turning to the Public Order and Security Act, after the approval by the President was

there any need for the Defence Forces to operate under the regulating authority for

Harare?

A. Definitely yes. If it was on a normal operation the members of the Defence Forces

were supposed to come down to the regulating authority who was then Chief

Superintendent Ncube to be given instructions. Of course a situation which did not

take place.

Q. Does that mean there you agree with the witness who came early on the regulating

authority for Harare that that section of the law was not complied?

A. Mr Chairman this questions is coming from a specialist in the Constitution.

CHAIRMAN KGALEMA MOTLANTLE

Q. You are protected.

A. He is asking me to spit hell here. It’s now here nor there when it comes to law but

then of course it was not done but it was not done deliberately. That one I must

accept.

COMMISSIONER LOVEMORE MADHUKU (To witness)

Q. I accept that I think I took your words in here. Correct me if it is not correct. Your

language says that the normal process could not be followed because they was no time

for that process. You are saying again that regard that you couldn’t then follow those

provisions because there was no time for it?

A. That is surely Mr Chairman if the time was there this channel was going to be

followed for sure.

Commissioner you have told this Commission that when your request to get the army

to assist was granted they was no time to go back to the regulatory authority so are

you telling this gathering that it is you who said the army could go? You gave the last

word?

A. Can you come again madam so that I can answer correctly.

Q. I am saying according to procedure it was supposed to be the regulatory authority as

stated by Assistant Inspector Ncube that he was then supposed to command the army

to go. I am saying since there was no time to go to the authority was it then you who

sent the army out, who commanded rather?

A. Mr Chairman I can’t run away from the fact it’s me.

Q. What was your instruction to the Forces? What did you instruct them to go and do?

A. The deployment of the army like I already indicated was to make sure that these

demonstrators were not going to run over the Rainbow Towers which was

accommodating the Command Centre, secondly the ZANU PF National Headquarter

where in normal circumstances our Ministers are housed. The ZEC officers, the ZEC

offices themselves where Justice Chigumba and the rest were accommodated and

lastly the ZANU PF provincial headquarters along Simon Muzenda Street. Along the

way and it was very clear for me that I would not know what will happen in between

because the town was already on fire.

Q. When the town is on fire what would you specifically state to the army that goes? Did

you just tell them just go and do what you can do or they was an instruction?

Unfortunately through the Chair it’s like I am going through a jungle. I will not be

too sure whether one will encounter an elephant, a lion or whatever but only to say

please try to be careful the situation is not favourable. Just what I said to the

commander of the army.

Q. So in other words there was an open instruction for them to use their discretion within

their training abilities?

A. I wouldn’t say an open instruction because in day to day training program there is

what they call military aid to civil power. And there are trained to quail out

disturbances of that nature which took place on the 1st of August. And to say it was

an open instruction I would not take that. No.

Q, The reason why I am asking is because we heard all the witnesses coming but it looks

like the public want to know who gave instruction, who said what, when the shootings

happened who had said go and shoot. That’s why I am trying to ask?

A. Through the Chair, right now I cannot even tell you who were part of the 5000, 4000

demonstrators who were in town. So for me to say they were going to do this at cnr

Chitepo and Simon Muzenda Street it was going to be very difficult for me. But as

trained officer I would and even right now I would still feel that that was not a

situation which they would not be able to quail.

Q. But in your own assessment was the power or the force used commensurate to the

events that were happening?

A. Depending on what corner we are looking at this situation from. From a civilian point

of view for those who were viewing it on television and for those who were going on

to the actual ground the assessment will be different but without maybe provoking the

bereaved families I still believe that minimum force was used because I know that our

Defence Forces are armed with AKs. If those arms were carelessly used I can assure

you we could have counted 1000 bodies in Harare central.

COMMISSIONER RODNEY THOMAS DICKSON (To witness)

Q. Commissioner General I just need you to clarify this point because I thought I heard

you saying loud and clear that there was no space for discussion because of the

urgency of the situation. That meant that you couldn’t place the Defence Forces that

were coming in under your command? They maintained a separate command under

the Defence Forces. Am I wrong in that understanding?

A. As I have already said, when authority was granted for me to invite the Forces mostly

all the Forces were on the ground and these colleagues of ours also did come to assist

us and to say there was this possibility of them meeting to discuss on how to go

forward I would lie to the Commission, there was no time for that. Like I have already

indicated these demonstrators were not on one place they were all over town and if I

remember my officers also were very much in danger the same as maybe those who

lost their lives.

Q. So to be clear there you did receive command of both your Forces and the Defence

Forces that joined them on the ground.

A. I did because I was getting information from individual offices who were at different corners of the town. So to say I did not I will be lying. I was on top of the situation.

Q. When you take command as my fellow Commissioner asked you you gave orders as to how they should conduct the operations in quailing the demonstrators is that what happened?

