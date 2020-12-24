POLICE PLANNING A MIDNIGHT/ PREDAWN ASSAULT ON MR. HICHILEMA’S RESIDENCE

Countrymen and women, we have been made aware, that the Patriotic Front (PF) regime have ordained a midnight/predawn assault on President Hakainde Hichilema’s residence in search of unknown documents.

We understand that the scheme has the full blessing to harm Mr. Hichilema, while the occurrence will be blamed on human error or on account of resisting officers.

We know, that the police have no credible case against Mr. Hichilema, and that the state are now actively looking to use state agents to plant fabricated, incriminating documents at the residence of Mr. Hichilema.

We have since started the process of engaging all friends of the Zambian people in the region, continent and the global community to isolate the PF regime for their lack of respect for the values of democracy, rule of law and human dignity.

We urge Zambians to remain steadfast, prayerful and resilient in resisting dictatorship and tyranny in a country we all call home. -UPND Youths Zambia