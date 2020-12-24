POLICE PLANNING A MIDNIGHT/ PREDAWN ASSAULT ON MR. HICHILEMA’S RESIDENCE
Countrymen and women, we have been made aware, that the Patriotic Front (PF) regime have ordained a midnight/predawn assault on President Hakainde Hichilema’s residence in search of unknown documents.
We understand that the scheme has the full blessing to harm Mr. Hichilema, while the occurrence will be blamed on human error or on account of resisting officers.
We know, that the police have no credible case against Mr. Hichilema, and that the state are now actively looking to use state agents to plant fabricated, incriminating documents at the residence of Mr. Hichilema.
We have since started the process of engaging all friends of the Zambian people in the region, continent and the global community to isolate the PF regime for their lack of respect for the values of democracy, rule of law and human dignity.
We urge Zambians to remain steadfast, prayerful and resilient in resisting dictatorship and tyranny in a country we all call home. -UPND Youths Zambia
Unity is now required guard HH day and night . Ask for help from foreign embassies to guard HH against These criminals. We know what they are planning. But in mighty name of God they will fail
Let us not leave the president alone. Let us man his premises heavily. Mr. Mwaliteta please you are our hope. Time is running fast and PF are confused. They dont know what it means to run a country.