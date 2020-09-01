The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations into a matter where unknown people have opened WhatsApp groups purporting to have been authorised by Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Mrs. Esther Katongo stated that group administrators are displaying pictures of Mr. Kakanja deceiving unsuspecting members of the public that the Zambia Police Service is conducting recruitment and are also asking for money from people wishing to join the police.

Mrs. Katongo has stated that the Police Service is not conducting any recruitment at the moment.

“Whenever there is recruitment, advertisements are placed in public media and it should be noted that recruitment is conducted at no fee. We therefore advise members of the public to be weary of such criminals and avoid being swindled,” Mrs Katongo stated.