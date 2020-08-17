Police punishes officer accused of saying “Lungu takapite”, transfers him to Western Province



DEPUTY Inspector General in charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso says the service has transferred a traffic police officer whom a PF cadre accused of predicting President Edgar Lungu’s defeat to Western Province.



This morning, a video of an emotional cadre crying to Lusaka Province Minister that a traffic police officer predicted that President would lose the elections next year although the masked officer’s voice is not audible in the clip.

In the video, th cadre said “batudelela sana aba (police).”



In a statement, Kapeso said “We have already taken action against the officer.”

Kapeso the officer had since been removed from traffic and transferred to Western province for further deployment under General duties.



“The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja, will not Condon indispline among the rank and file of the Police Service and members of the public must also not attempt to assume police roles for which they are not trained,” warned Kapeso.

