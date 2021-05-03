POLICE PURSUING SUSPECTED “PF CADRES” THAT BURNT UPND REGALIA
03RD MAY, 2021 – As Zambia Police, we have instituted investigations in the video that has gone viral depicting people burning Political material for the United Party for National Development.
Initial investigations have revealed that the materials being burnt were grabbed from a female adult who was going to deliver to clients.
Members of the public will be informed on the outcome of investigations once they are concluded.
We wish to make it categorical that every political party is free to own party political material for purposes of campaign and should not be harassed by any person or grouping with a contrary view. It is therefore criminal to temper with, alter, damage or deface any campaign material for another political party.
Those that will be found to have involved themselves in the criminal activity depicted in the video will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO
ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON
The problem is that Police are quick to arrest opposition cadres but the PF cadres it becomes difficulty and I may say how many cadres were arrested in that fracas at the PF secretariat who were fighting the so called commando Innocent Kalimanshi when Chishimba Kambwili was being welcomed in PF group/ gung or Party?
Had it been at UPND camp, even HH was the time to now pin him down. We are watching
The time to tame the cadres is NOW before the situation goes from bad to worse. These cadres are being sent by none other than Kampyongo and Kamba.
There was a fracas at the pf secretariate premises, who has been arrested? You guessed right NO ONE because the pf thugs can break the law with wanton without anyone to intervene.
Fellow Zambians, the coming elections will be the bloodiest in the history of the country.
We all need to stand up to protect this country from the pf misrule. We all need to go out vote and them out in August.