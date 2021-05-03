POLICE PURSUING SUSPECTED “PF CADRES” THAT BURNT UPND REGALIA

03RD MAY, 2021 – As Zambia Police, we have instituted investigations in the video that has gone viral depicting people burning Political material for the United Party for National Development.

Initial investigations have revealed that the materials being burnt were grabbed from a female adult who was going to deliver to clients.

Members of the public will be informed on the outcome of investigations once they are concluded.

We wish to make it categorical that every political party is free to own party political material for purposes of campaign and should not be harassed by any person or grouping with a contrary view. It is therefore criminal to temper with, alter, damage or deface any campaign material for another political party.

Those that will be found to have involved themselves in the criminal activity depicted in the video will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON