Lusaka 28th October 2020

We have arrived at the Lusaka Central Police at exactly 12:27hrs were the NDC Sporksperson Saboi Imboela has been called for Interrogation.

Madam Saboi has been accompanied by NDC President Dr Chishimba Kambwili, NDC National Chairperson Fr Charles Luonde and Dr Kambwili’s Wife Carol Kambwili.

Others in company is Roan member of Parliament Honourable Joseph Chishala, NDC National Chairperson Incharge of Mobilisation Christopher Mutale and his Vice Febian. Mutale,NDC National Youth Chairperson Charles Kabwita, NDC National governing council member Timar Thuli Shaba, NDC lusaka Provincial Youth Chairperson Nachama Shimulinda, NDC Lusaka Province IPS Kidson Katunta and NDC Media Director Emmanuel Malite.

Honourable Victor Lumai Chavuma member of Parliament from the United Party for National Development (UPND) has also accompanied the NDC entourage.

Interrogation is underway, will keep you posted.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda NDC Deputy Media Director

+260977566326