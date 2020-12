Police raid Kalimanshi’s chawama barracks

POLICE in Lusaka last night raided the ‘barracks’ of PF National Commander Innocent Kalimanshi in Lusaka’s Chawama Compound and confisticated assorted weapons, among them, spears, axes, machetes, and knock berries.

Meanwhile, about 20 of Kalimanshi’s ‘troops’ have been arrested and detained.

However, Kalimanshi through the power of his “Embeneza” managed to escape the dragnet and is reported to be in hiding as the search continues.

©Kalemba