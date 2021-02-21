Press Release.

POLICE RAID ON HH’S INLAWS IS STATE TERRORISM-ANDERSON BANDA

Lusaka-21-02-2021

UPND Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson, Anderson Banda says the movie-style raid on president Hichilema’s inlaws at Mboloma Village in Shibuyunji in search of suspected dangerous weapons last Friday is an act of State terrorism.

And Banda says it was regretable for Lusaka Province Police Commissioner, Luckson Sakala to feign ignorance of the occurence.

Speaking during a Press Briefing at the UPND Secretariat this morning, Mr Banda stated that the infamous search for the purported weapons was a well-calculated move aimed at implicating president Hichilema and ensure that he doesn’t appear on the 2021 ballot.

“We are aware that what happened in Shibuyunji was a well-calculated move to ensure that president Hichilema doesn’t appear on the ballot paper. However, we as Lusaka Province youths are on high alert and we will not allow anything to happen to president Hichilema,” he said.

He says Sakala’s behaviour was justification of the UPND’s long held view that there was a secret police unit in place whose sole responsibility was to terrorise opposition political party figures.

He says Mr Sakala’s behaviour was inimical to the safety of the country, adding that it was dishearting for Commissioner Sakala to unleash heavy armed Paramilitary Police on helpless villagers when the whereabouts of known PF cadres wielding offensive weapons was well known.

“It is laughable that Mr Sakala unleashed heavily armed Paramilitary Police on innocent villagers in Shibuyinji when known PF cadres are going about scotfree. What Mr Sakala would have done is to go and fish out cadres at Kamugodi at Soweto; Intercity and Katanga Barrack at Kulima Tower Bus Station were offensive weapons are held,” he said.

He also stated that the said search was a clear indication that there was a parallel police unit in place aimed at crippling the opposition.

“For the Police Commissioner to refute that Police were sent to Shibuyunji to go and search for dangerous weapons is a clear indication that the PF has been operating a parallel police unit whose sole purpose is to terrorise members of the opposition

Speaking at the same function earlier, Lusaka District Deputy Youth Chairperson, Anthony Zimba congratulated the UPND for holding a successful General Assembly.