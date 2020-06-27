POLICE have announced the re-arrest of five people who were released via nolle prosequi on terrorism charges related to gassing incidents that rocked the country early this year.

On Monday, the State freed 12 people who were facing 16 terrorism charges on allegations that they were behind the chemical gassing incidents of people’s homes and schools across the country.

The Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in favour of the 11 men and male juvenile aged between 15 and 45, of Chikankata, Kafue and Chingola districts in relation to 16 counts of aiding, abetting, conspiracy of terrorist acts and proliferation.

The 12 are: Pheston Mwanza, 45 a farmer of Mulawo settlement in Chikankata, Bright Halwanza, 34 a farmer of Nalwama Village in Chikankanta, Essau Zanene, 35 a farmer of Nega-Nega in Chikankanta, Tom Jabala, 43 a businessman of Kabweze in Kafue and Derrick Mwiinga, 28, a businessman of Chikankanta.

Others are a 16-year-old grade nine pupil of Nalwama in Chikankata, Jabulani Phiri, 41 a farmer of Nega-Nega, Osward Hamalala, 29 a farmer of Chikankata, Charles Mungaila, 32 a farmer of Chikankata, Sydney Hakalinda, 37 a businessman of Nega-Nega, Elijah Mwiinga, 25, a charcoal burner of Kafue and Everisto Hamalala, 33 a fork lifter of Chingola.

But acting police spokesperson Danny Mwale yesterday announced that of the 12, five had been rearrested.

“Five were re-arrested jointly with another person who had not earlier been charged for malicious administering poison with intent to harm contrary to section 231 chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. The Six will appear in court soon for the new charge,” Mwale said.

According to police records over 1,600 people were sprayed with poisonous chemicals in their homes and schools resulting in mob killings which claimed over 50 lives.