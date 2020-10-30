POLICE RECOVER VEHICLE LINKED TO MURDER OF DR. TASILA TEMBO

POLICE in Lusaka have confirmed the recovery of a motor vehicle linked to the murder enquiry of Dr. Tasila Tembo.

The vehicle an Isuzu KB 250 double Cab, registration number BAG 1986 was found parked at a named lodge in Mazabuka District.

Acting Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed this development.

Dr. Tembo went missing last week on Friday

before her body was discovered in a decomposed state covered with leaves in Nanking Army Training Centre in Mikango Barracks area of Lusaka.

The police have since launched a man-hunt for a suspect in the matter identified as Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba aged 33 of Zambia Army in Lusaka.