POLICE, RTSA AND PF CADRES TO IMPOUND HON TAYALI’S BRANDED TRUCK IN NDOLA.

The PF cadres this morning stormed the police to force them to impound the branded truck belonging to Hon Frank Tayali the UPND’S Ndola central Constituency Aspiring Candidate.

Right now they are in town in Ndola on look out for it where it’s parked and so on.

RTSA will give so many reasons and compel traffic police to impound the said truck.

This is so because PF cadres have complained badly that the truck has caused so much damage on the political reputation of PF in Ndola. But CIC is aware that PF branded vehicles enmarked for Copperbelt have arrived for mass mobilization and hence they don’t want to see the UPND trucks. PF leadership has ordered the police to stay away from the PF cadres to deal with the truck.

Due to the funeral in Copperbelt over the death of Mr Gerald Ngoma the Copperbelt deputy youth chairperson who was involved in accident the truck has been parked off any movements until the funeral is done.

