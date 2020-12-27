Police salutes UPND leadership

POLICE has thanked the UPND leadership for guiding its members in peacefully putting to rest their slain member Joseph Kaunda at Lusaka’s Memorial Park this morning.

Kaunda along with National Prosecutions Authority prosecutor Nsama Nsama were shot dead on Wednesday at Police Force Headquarters as UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema arrived for questioning at Police Force Headquarters on Wednesday.

Police have denied shooting the duo and have pinned it on unknown assailants.

“As Zambia Police, we wish to thank the family of the late Joseph Kaunda for the role they played in ensuring that their loved one is buried in a dignified manner,” stated Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo in a statement this afternoon.

©Kalemba