A 28 year old woman in Kitwe’s Chamboli Township has allegedly been murdered by unknown people.

Margaret Kashitu’s body was found naked with a bottle insert in her private parts by the alleged assailants currently on the run.

The incident is believed to have happened on Friday night and the body was discovered in the early hours of Saturday.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident to Zambian Watch said no arrests have been made.

“Police visited the scene and found the deceased lying on the grass facing upwards with a beer bottle yet to be known inserted into her Vagina,” Katanga told Zambian Watch.

She had further revealed that the deceased was home when her boyfriend came to pick her up between 1900 and 2000hrs and she never returned.

Katanga said the deceased had also sustained a swollen fore head and right side of the face while her pant was found next to the deceased body.

Body has since been deposited at Kitwe teaching hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.