Home politics PF Police seal Choma as Her Majesty Queen Veronica prepares to appear before... politicsPFPhotosUPND Police seal Choma as Her Majesty Queen Veronica prepares to appear before a magistrate April 22, 2021 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Police seal Choma as Her Majesty Queen Veronica prepares to appear before a magistrate over charges of abduction of people hiding on their own will. 1 COMMENT Kkkkkkk! This is a race against 48 hours given by the chief! Surely they have gotten the message. Kampyongo and Lungu who sends him should not be surprised when they start scratching themselves everywhere and laughing continuously!! Humiliating our Chief like you did to Sosala wont stop HH from going to State House ad president. You chaps will pay heavily for this, wait and see! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Kkkkkkk! This is a race against 48 hours given by the chief! Surely they have gotten the message. Kampyongo and Lungu who sends him should not be surprised when they start scratching themselves everywhere and laughing continuously!! Humiliating our Chief like you did to Sosala wont stop HH from going to State House ad president.
You chaps will pay heavily for this, wait and see!