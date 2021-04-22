Police seal Choma as Her Majesty Queen Veronica prepares to appear before a magistrate over charges of abduction of people hiding on their own will.

  1. Kkkkkkk! This is a race against 48 hours given by the chief! Surely they have gotten the message. Kampyongo and Lungu who sends him should not be surprised when they start scratching themselves everywhere and laughing continuously!! Humiliating our Chief like you did to Sosala wont stop HH from going to State House ad president.
    You chaps will pay heavily for this, wait and see!

