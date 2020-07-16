POLICE SEAL OFF COURT

… As Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s case is expected to take off today

POLICE officers led by Deputy Inspector General of Police Bonny Kapeso have sealed off the Lusaka Magistrate court and restricted entry to stop PF cadres from accessing the premises.

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya is this morning expected to appear for plea before Chief Resident Magistrate Lameck Mwale on four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving US$252,000 and K3,270,000.

Last week, he could not take plea due to some confusion at the court.

According to the indictment, Dr Chilufya is accused of having used the stated money to purchase shares and properties in Zambia and Dubai.