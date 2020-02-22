POLICE SHOULD ARREST AND QUESTION UPND SECRETARY GENERAL

We have noted with unreserved condemnation and contempt the inflammatory statement issued by UPND secretary general Steven Katuka. The statement maligns, slanders and smears the Patriotic Front Party. It is further purposed to agitate and steer the public in a direction of anger and dissent towards the ruling party and individuals in the ruling party.

Mr Katuka should either retract the statement and categorically issue an apology to the Patriotic Front and the national at large for publishing seditious remarks or report himself to the police before we do.

Mr Katuka should further be cited for contempt of court as the matter he has decided to publicly start commenting on is in court.

We urge the police to immediately summon Mr Katuka and ensure he assists them with information as he accuses the state of being behind the recent crimes being perpetuated by violent mobs in the country. This summon should be extended to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema who initiated the same statement being echoed by his Secretary general.

Zambians would also like to know if UPND is behind the attacks on PF Serenje council chairperson, Mpika Mayor and the death of Former Kaoma DC Mr Nasilele.

The nation would also like to hear from UPND on the death of its member Former PS Local Government who died in Gwembe. What were the 1600 youths he was trying to recruit going to be engaged in? Who funded the exercise?

As the Patriotic Front Party we will hold Mr Katuka and the UPND responsible for any harm, attack and damage in the event that such should occur to our members or our property henceforth. It is irresponsible for a leader of the largest opposition party in the country to put lives and property at risk in the manner he and the UPND have done.

Issued by:

Jackson Kungo

Provincial Chairman

North Western Province

Patriotic Front Party

22/02/2020