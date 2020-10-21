PRESS STATEMENT

20th OCTOBER 2020

POLICE SHOULD ARREST PF MUCHINGA OFFICIAL FOR CALLING SOME CITIZENS “RATS AND COCKROACHES”

We have noted a video statement by PF Muchinga Province official Francis Kampyanga for likening citizens from other parts of the country to rats and cockroaches, which according to him “must be killed”.

Memories of the Rwandan genocide are still fresh and Kampyanga’s language is exactly what led to the mass killing of Tutsi and moderate Hutus in that country.

It is not the first time PF leaders have used highly inflammatory and deep rooted tribal language yet they have gone unpunished.

And the PF should stop this nonsense of calling some parts of the country as “no go areas” for some citizens.

There should be no place which should be restricted to any citizen as long as one is not committing a crime.

Calling some places as “no go area” to some citizens has potential to incite and cause violence in the country.

We are sure that if the words and threats used by Kampyanga were used by the UPND members, they would have been at police station by this time for questioning and possibly arrested.

Prudence Chikonka

UPND Member