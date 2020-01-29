Chingola based Bishop Joseph Kazhila has been slapped with a fresh charge for seditious practice and will appear in Court tomorrow, a source close to him has told Zambian Eye.

This is besides the early offence of conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. Police have confirmed the development.

Seditious practice means conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch. In this case it means Bishop Joseph Kazhila, is accused of inciting people to rebel against the government of Zambia.

Bishop Kahila has been held in police custody for the last three days after he was arrested from a radio station programme he was featuring.