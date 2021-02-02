POLICE STATEMENT ON ANTHONY BWALYA AND MUBITA NAWA.

LUSAKA, 01ST FEBRUARY, 2021 – Police in Lusaka have arrested Mubita Christopher Nawa of Balastone Park , Lusaka West and Anthony Bwalya aged 39 of Mbawa, Ngwerere Avenue, Chelstone for the offences of Forgery contrary to section 342 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia, Theft contrary to section 272 of the Penal Code , Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Giving False information contrary to section 13 (C) of the National registration Act.

They are currently detained in police custody yet to be charged with the subject offences.

Detailed information will be given at an appropriate time.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON

CIC PRESS TEAM