POLICE STATEMENT ON DAEV’S DEATH

– Four people have died while one survived with serious injuries in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today on 27th September, 2020 at around 1400 hours along Chirundu – Kafue road at red paint area.

Involved was the driver David Phiri who has been severely burnt and was driving a motor vehicle Toyota Vitz registration number ALJ 7273 from direction of chirundu to Lusaka with four passengers on board.

The other deceased persons have been identified by relatives as Tandiwe Njovu aged 20 years of Lusaka also reported to have been a student at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, Elton Sakala of Lusaka while the other female victim has not been identified yet.

The victim who survived with serious head injuries has been referred to UTH in Lusaka and has not been identified yet.

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and carried off the road and over turned after which the motor vehicle caught fire .

The bodies of the deceased persons are in Mtendere Mission Hospital mortuary.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICE]