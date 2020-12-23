POLICE STATEMENT ON THE SHOOTING INCIDENT WHICH OCCURRED IN LUSAKA TODAY, 23RD DECEMBER, 2020
AS YOU MAY BE AWARE, POLICE SUMMONED THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, (UPND) MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO POLICE SERVICE HEADQUARTERS FOR AN INTERVIEW.
PRIOR TO HIS APPEARING, POLICE AS WELL AS THE MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS HAD ADVISED PEOPLE TO STAY AWAY TO AVOID BREAK DOWN IN LAW AND ORDER.
HOWEVER, THIS MORNING AS MR HICHILEMA WAS COMING TO POLICE HEADQUARTERS, HE WAS BEING ESCORTED BY A HUGE CROWD WHICH WAS DISPERSED BY POLICE OFFICERS FROM CABINET OFFICE AREA ON INDEPENDENCE AVENUE, HIGH COURT AND OTHER NOTABLE AREAS SUCH AS CIVIC CENTER.
IN THE PROCESS OF DISPERSING THE UNRULY CROWD USING TEAR SMOKE CANISTERS, TWO PEOPLE WERE REPORTED TO HAVE BEEN SHOT DEAD IN UNKNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES WHICH WE ARE YET TO ESTABLISH.
INVESTIGATIONS IN THE SHOOTING HAVE BEEN INSTITUTED TO ESTABLISH THE CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE TWO VICTIMS WERE SHOT. WE SHALL WAIT FOR FORENSIC EXAMINATIONS SO AS TO ASCERTAIN WHAT TYPE OF FIREARM WAS USED AND THE PUBLIC SHALL BE INFORMED ON THE FINDINGS AND WAY AHEAD.
POLICE OFFICERS WILL REMAIN ON THE GROUND TO MONITOR THE SECURITY SITUATION. WE APPEAL TO MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC TO REMAIN CALM DURING THIS PERIOD AND SHOULD NOT TAKE THE LAW INTO THEIR OWN HANDS.
KAKOMA KANGANJA
INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE
Issued on 23rd December, 2020
Very useless Kanganja
What law and order did the crowd break for police to just start shooting into the crowds?? The investigation on which gun was used and who shot the two dead people should be done by an independent investigator and not the same police who are the accused in this case!! This is a crime against humanity and should be handled by independent investigators. What kind of leaders do we have in Zambia now? In a multiparty democracy, you should expect members of an opposition party to offer solidarity to their leader when this leader is summoned to police.
Appealing to anyone who knows a powerful witch to send lightening or bees to the entire police and their families as revenge this will teach them a lesson not to shoot live bullets