POLICE STATEMENT ON THE SHOOTING INCIDENT WHICH OCCURRED IN LUSAKA TODAY, 23RD DECEMBER, 2020

AS YOU MAY BE AWARE, POLICE SUMMONED THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, (UPND) MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO POLICE SERVICE HEADQUARTERS FOR AN INTERVIEW.

PRIOR TO HIS APPEARING, POLICE AS WELL AS THE MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS HAD ADVISED PEOPLE TO STAY AWAY TO AVOID BREAK DOWN IN LAW AND ORDER.

HOWEVER, THIS MORNING AS MR HICHILEMA WAS COMING TO POLICE HEADQUARTERS, HE WAS BEING ESCORTED BY A HUGE CROWD WHICH WAS DISPERSED BY POLICE OFFICERS FROM CABINET OFFICE AREA ON INDEPENDENCE AVENUE, HIGH COURT AND OTHER NOTABLE AREAS SUCH AS CIVIC CENTER.

IN THE PROCESS OF DISPERSING THE UNRULY CROWD USING TEAR SMOKE CANISTERS, TWO PEOPLE WERE REPORTED TO HAVE BEEN SHOT DEAD IN UNKNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES WHICH WE ARE YET TO ESTABLISH.

INVESTIGATIONS IN THE SHOOTING HAVE BEEN INSTITUTED TO ESTABLISH THE CIRCUMSTANCES IN WHICH THE TWO VICTIMS WERE SHOT. WE SHALL WAIT FOR FORENSIC EXAMINATIONS SO AS TO ASCERTAIN WHAT TYPE OF FIREARM WAS USED AND THE PUBLIC SHALL BE INFORMED ON THE FINDINGS AND WAY AHEAD.

POLICE OFFICERS WILL REMAIN ON THE GROUND TO MONITOR THE SECURITY SITUATION. WE APPEAL TO MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC TO REMAIN CALM DURING THIS PERIOD AND SHOULD NOT TAKE THE LAW INTO THEIR OWN HANDS.

KAKOMA KANGANJA

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

Issued on 23rd December, 2020