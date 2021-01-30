POLICE STILL HUNTING FOR MUBITA NAWA AND ANTHONY BWALYA

January 29, 2021 – Police in Lusaka are looking for Mubita Nawa aged 45 and Anthony Bwalya aged 39.

They are wanted for the subject offences of Theft and Forgery.

Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka recorded a case of drowning in which two juveniles believed to be from the same family identified as Cecilia Mainza aged 10 and Gloria Mainza aged Eight (8) died after a pit latrine they were bathing from collapsed on them.

The incident occurred on January 28, 2021 around 17 hours in Kanyama West Compound.

Neighbours managed to retrieve the bodies as the parents of the two were not at home at the time of the incident.

The bodies of the deceased were deposited at University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Spokesperson