POLICE STOP HH, DEMAND FOR PERMIT FROM HIM TO VISIT PARTY OFFICE IN MPIKA.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below….

A day will come when our men and women in uniform will not be abused as is the case now.

Earlier today, we were stopped by the Police from going to our party office here in Mpika, Muchinga province on grounds that we needed to obtain a police permit to do so.

This is uncalled for and serious infringement on our rights but we sympathise with the Police.

Our word to them was that we are not fighting them but fighting for them and ensure they have decent salaries, ensuring that their respect is restored but that while we are struggling for them, they must not accept to be abused by a political party that has destroyed several lives including their family members who are jobless.

When in government, next year, all civil servants will be treated with utmost respect and no cadre, MP, Minister or indeed the Presidency will have the impetus to treat the civil service in a manner they so wish.

The UPND government will ensure that government institutions operate independently.

Men and women in uniform, we are not fighting you but fighting for you.

May God bless our civil servants.

HH aka Bally.