POLICE SUMMON HH*

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has been summoned by police to help them with investigations.

However, Lusaka Province Commissioner Nelson Phiri says he is not aware of any summons to have Mr. Hichilema appear before his officers for questioning.

It is not clear yet why the police want the UPND Leader.

According to UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka, police officers from Force Headquarters attempted to serve the summons at the UPND Secretariat this morning but failed after they were referred Mr. Hichilema’s lawyers.

The Police want President Hakainde Hichilema for questioning at Force Headquarters on Monday, 21st December, 2020 at 10:00 hours.

Meanwhile, one of Mr. Hichilema’s lawyers Mulambo Haimbe says the legal team has not received the summons.

18.12.2020

