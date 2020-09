Police summoned Dr Nevers Mumba who came to Police Service Headquarters today around 10 hours.

His summoning is based on a statement he recently made which is circulating on social media where he brought out several issues bordering on the just ended Lukashya Parliamentary by elections.

He was called in for an inquiry as the matters he alleged have to be investigated.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER