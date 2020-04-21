LUSAKA- 21st April 2020

Police in Lusaka have summoned Mr. George Bester to appear for investigations.

A video has gone viral showing a man identified as George Bester of Kitwe, disciplining his son.

A Police call-out by the Child Protection Unit dated 20th April 2020 has been issued summoning Bester to report immediately.

In the video, the father can be seen slapping and poking his son while he complains about the money he spends on school fees.

The video has sparked social media debates whether what the parent did was meting discipline or brutal assault.