Police summon Simon Mwewa

POLICE in Lusaka have summoned vlogger Simon Mwewa.

It is not clear why Mwewa has been summoned but he has confirmed in Facebook posting.

“I will report to the Police tomorrow at 9am as instructed,” Mwewa wrote.

He urged to the Police to also summon EEP president Chilufya Tayali for what he termed “daily divisive and insensitive comments on the recent shootings of two innocent people”.

Mwewa said Tayali’s comments were adding to the rising tension and anxiety in the country.

“I urge the police to summon Tayali [ in the same way that I have been summoned ] and warn him as well as compell him to stop posting inaccurate and inflammatory statements about the shootings,” wrote Mwewa.

