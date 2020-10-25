POLICE SUMMONS AND ARREST IS A NEW RECRUITMENT BY PF WHICH MOST CITIZENS WILL UNDERGO – TREVOR MWIINDE

As different sectors of society continue condemning the code of conduct and brutality police officers are imposing on citizens, UPND officials have equally not been left out to express their disappointment of unnecessary summoning and intimidation of their member.

Speaking through a panel of interaction on Muvi TV’s Morning Breakfast Show, the UPND National Youth Secretary Trevor Mwiinde has expressed concern over police victimization of citizens who pay their salaries as he challenges citizens to be ready for summons and arrests as it is a recruitment that most of them will undergo to help in funding the PF national budget deficit and deficiency. Mwiinde further bemoaned the pathetic attitude of police officers who forget that they are constitutionally mandated to protect citizens and their property and not advancing a few individual’s agendas to settle political scores especially with UPND members or sympathizers.

Mwiinde has charged that there is a collapse of the rule of law as police officers are a curtail of PF cadres getting instructions from President Lungu who is usually likened to a Mafia who pretends not to be there and yet he is too much aware of all these arrests and irregular detentions. He pretends as though all is well. He further stated that most of political arrests President Lungu is usually out of country or state house as he is busy sampling his popularity around Zambia for a third term. Zambians must not allow this to happen as other legal minds in likes of Sangwa came out openly to say that the petition or rather injunction is already on his laptop to block Lungu from standing in 2021 general elections.

Having said this, Mwiinde affirmed that President Lungu is the controller of everything happening whose agenda is to distract UPND from concentrating on urgent things meant to develop Zambia. Evident is the canceling of President Hakainde Hichilema’s summon to Mpika in fear for him discovering the NRC and Voter’s cards registration illegalities. Further, he challenges the police to stop intimidating citizens on various related rule of law issues as his case were he was summoned for firearms acquisition when they are the sole mandated service to issue them to citizens.

In his closing remarks, Mwiinde challenges the police officers to end animosity and improve the relationship with the citizens who have been exposed to vulnerability as they lack confidence in their system. He further reminded Inspector General of the Police Kakoma Kanganja to execute justice fairly without any special perceptions.

©️UPND MEDIA TEAM