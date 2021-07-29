RIOT Police this morning discharged volleys of teargas in Lusaka’s Chawama Compound to halt violent and bloody clashes between two rival PF gangs.

Owing to the chaotic scenes that engulfed the Township today, it could have easily been mistaken for a dangerous war zone in either Somalia, Afghanistan or Iraq.

The latest episode of political violence which not only scathed the combatants but also swallowed innocent locals was between two factions both operating under the banner of PF.

Sources and eyewitness accounts rendered to #kalemba state that hell broke loose when PF Secretary General Davis Mwila was on a tour of PF structures to fortify their resolve to campaign even harder.

All went well in Kanyama Township until the SG’s entourage entered Chawama.

The SG’s procession had all along been protected by a PF security team from Inte City Terminus or ‘Intercity Barracks’ as the cadres prefer to call the place.

However, when the group reached Chawama Township, orphaned ‘soldiers’ of Innocent Kalimanshi ordered the InterCity ‘troops’ to stand back and allow them to take over security of the SG’s entourage so that they could also benefit from handouts from the SG who was in their area especially that they were hungry following the detention of their leader for peddling high quality marijuana.

However, the InterCity group threatened to slap the tears out of the Orphaned Kalimanshi troops.

The InterCity group said that the Amelicans were renegade and no longer part of the PF and would be crushed if their dared even cast their eyes on the SG’s Alebwelalapo dance.

Tensions rose to dynamite fever needing only a small match stick to ignite as the rival gangs stared at each other, none willing to budge.

One could see sewer in the open drains slowing in flow and clouds stopping their heavenly dance as violence looked inevitable.

And all it took was a stone from one of the cadres and all hell broke loose.

The two comrades in green unleashed stones, axes, spears, buttons all manner of medieval weapons on each other.

Some of the projectiles landed on mothers cooking morning porridge on braziers for their infants cold from the Zambian winter sending the Township people crying for dear life as the brothers in green sought to extinguish life out of each other.

After multiple injuries to combatants, private property and innocent bystanders, Police arrived on the scene and took over security dispersing both camps with teargas.

The combatants fled on foot in all directions loose flesh hanging and blood dripping but alive to fight another day.

©Kalemba