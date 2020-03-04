By Rhodah Mvula

A police officer has testified how he declared a riot proclamation after a mob justice wanted to damage a John Howard police post.

Chawama Police Station Deputy Officer in charge Dominic Makandauko has told chief resident magistrate, Lameck Mwale that he declared the riot proclamation in the name of the Republican President to force the mob to disperse from the area failure to which police was going to use its power to disperse them.

In this matter six people are charged with rioting after proclamation.

It is alleged that on 13th February this year, the six allegedly took part in riots and assembly after the expiration of a reasonable time from the making of the proclamation to disperse.