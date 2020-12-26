The Zambia Police Service have thanked the family of Mr Nsama Nsama Chipyoka for interring their beloved one in a dignified manner without causing any mayhem.

In a statement, police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo urged the family of the other deceased person, Joseph Kaunda, to emulate Mr Nsama’s family.

“As Zambia Police, we wish to thank the family of the late Nsama Nsama Chipyoka of National Prosecutions Authority, for interring their beloved one in a dignified manner without causing any mayhem following his demise on Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020. We are therefore calling on the family of the late Joseph Kaunda whose burial is scheduled for tomorrow to emulate the family of the late Nsama to have their departed relative buried in a respectful manner and allow the investigations in the matter to be concluded,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that police have received information that some people are planning to cause confusion and attack named public places under the guise of mourning.

“We therefore advise all those wishing to cause mayhem to reconsider their intention. Enough police officers have been deployed to ensure that there is no breakdown in law and order during this period. All those that will be on the other side of the law shall be dealt with in accordance with the law,” Mrs Katongo stated.