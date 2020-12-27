Police Threats to Shoot Mourners at Joseph’s Burial Won’t Stop us – Simataa

By CIC Reporter | 26 Dec 2020 | Lusaka

UPND firebrand aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 and Kabwata constituency IPS Mainda Simataa says no amount of police threats and intimidation will stop mourners from attending the burial of Joseph Kaunda who was shot to death in cold blood by Zambia Police last Wednesday, during the fracas that ensued as UPND members and concerned citizens escorted UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for police questioning.

“What kind of a compromised and brutish police force is this which wants to check and block us from burying our own member in peace” Simataa wondered, “how much more blood do they want to shed before they get it that they’re digging the PF’s political grave of which they will soon fall into the same ditch?”

Simataa has echoed the sentiments of UPND Party spokesperson Charles Kakoma and National Youth Secretary Trevor Mwiinde who’ve issued stern warning to police to stay away far away from the burial site lest they aggravate the situation.

Joseph will be put to rest at memorial Park in Lusaka tomorrow at 10:00hrs.

“We won’t be cowed into letting Joseph go alone and quietly, we’ll give him the standard red escort and it will be a massive send-off, even if it means more bullets and teargas, let them bring it on, the world will be watching”.