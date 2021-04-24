By Tobias Phiri

FUMES of tear gas are in the sky and blue beacons are flashing on the streets of Matero after police successfully thwarted PF cadres’ attack on a UPND group that was on a road-show.

Police fired tear gas canisters to disperse the rowdy PF cadres.

Matero Constituency UPND aspiring candidate Saviours Shaba Ndaba confirmed that his team was attacked around 17:00 hours today but vigilant police officers from managed to disperse the attackers.

“We were having a road-show when some PF guys attacked us. But the police swung into action and managed to disperse them,” said Ndaba.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt and the police are still keeping vigil.”

Some riot police armoured trucks, loaded with armed officers, are moving around the Matero Constituency, especially around Lilanda market and Kizitio Catholic Church, where the incident happened.