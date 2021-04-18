By Sikaile Sikaile

POLICE TO ARREST HH ON FALSE CHARGES OF ABDUCTION OF THE HATEMBOS

Police expected to move in to arrest HH on false charges of abduction of the Hatembos tonight

The PF plan to accuse UPND President of the abduction of the Hatembos may reach their climax as the Police are expected to raid his residence tonight.

Pheluna and Milton Hatembo sued Hichilema over a land case which they subsequently lost in court but the PF want them to appeal the case. The Hatembos refused through a televised press conference in Choma and then went into hiding to run away from the PF. In a bizarre turn of events, the PF are now accusing HH of having abducted them.

The PF are determined that Hichilema doesn’t appear on the ballot no matter the circumstances. Meanwhile there are reports of a heightened alert by supporters of the UPND to defend Hichilema at whatever cost. Such an arrest would bring unnecessary strain and unrest on a country already on the brink of an economic disaster.

Other reports of a plot to poison HH have surfaced. The PF began a malicious campaign of his purported sickness so that when the poisoning act takes place they would claim he was sick and that the UPND hid his illness from the public.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International