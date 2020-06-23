By Logic Lukwanda/Michael Kaluba

Police will analyze pictures and videos by Zambian youths who protested against alleged bad governance and corruption in government yesterday in Lusaka’s Chalala area.

Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri who expressed ignorance of the protest, said the defiance of the directive by government for youths not to go ahead with the protest will be determined at a later stage.

This follows the staging of a peaceful protest by youths led by Musicians Fumba Chama popularly known as Pilato and Brian Bwembya aka B-Flow in Lusaka yesterday.

Mr. Phiri told Phoenix News that it was too early to determine what crime the youths may have committed, or whether they would be pursued as a determination yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the New Populist Party -NPP- on the Copperbelt has warned that pressure from youths in the country will continue mounting if government continues to deny them their right to protest and freedom of expression.

NPP President Cornelius Kolala tells Phoenix News that youths have a right to protest and must be granted such rights by government as long as long procedure is followed.

Mr. Kolala however feels the decision taken by the youths to go ahead with their protest yesterday without a permit from the Zambia police has set a bad precedence for the country.

PHOENIX FM NEWS