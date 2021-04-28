Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader, Edith Nawakwi has warned United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema saying the long arm of the law will soon catch up with him.

Nawakwi says HH has been on the run since she started pressing on him regarding his ‘evil’ deeds, and she pointed out that the cases will not die a natural death as HH might be thinking.

She hinted that though it appears the police are taking long in arresting Hichilema, they may be planning to pounce and arrest him on the day he will be filing his nominations.

She said HH made a mistake which will back fire on him when he abducted the Hatembos, adding that the long arm of justice caught up with him.

Nawakwi further alleged that Hichilema ordered his workers to murder a person who trespassed in one of his farm, and called him to clear himself in the courts of law.