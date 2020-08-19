THE Zambia Police command is investigating to establish the details of an officer captured in a mobile phone video in which he is shepherding a frog jumping man.

The video surfaced this morning in which an armed officer I seen walking besides a man struggling to frog jump at the orders of the officer, apparently because he did not have his face mask on.

Yesterday, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja ordered officers to stop arresting or fining people found without facemasks in public.

Kanganja said it had come to the command’s attention that officers were abusing the public.

And as if to confirm Kanganja’s observation, a video of the cop and the frog jumping man surfaced today.

“This is wrong and these are the abuses which authorities were talking about yesterday.We are yet to ascertain the particulars of the officer and appropriate action will be determined,” Katongo explained in a statement.

She pointed out that there was nowhere in the Law where compelling offenders to do ‘ frog jumps’ had been legalised.

“Officers are therefore reminded to observe the directives given by authorities or risk being disciplined. Even during this period of covid 19, officers should always remember that they are expected to enforce regulations with utmost observance of Human rights and strictly enforce the Law within the confines of the Law,” she said.

Last week, Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced that President Edgar Lungu had ordered the deployment of police officers to enforce the COVID-19 preventive measures in public places.(Source: Kalemba)