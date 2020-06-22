By Lomphande Phiri

Civil Society Activist, Laura Miti says police will be going against the constitution if they go ahead to disrupt a planned peaceful youth demonstration scheduled for today.

Yesterday, police advised those planning to demonstrate not to go ahead because procedure was not followed and that police have not received any notification concerning the planned demonstration.

But Ms. Miti in an interview with Phoenix News says the youths have a constitutional right to hold a peaceful demonstration hence must not be blocked.

Ms Miti adds that police should not be used to harass citizens that have not broken the law.

Meanwhile, Acting Zambia Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale has warned that those planning to demonstrate will be met with the full wrath of the law as officers will be on alert as usual.

Some youth activists are today scheduled to hold a peaceful demonstration in Lusaka to denounce alleged corruption and police brutality among other issues.

PHOENIX NEWS