By Tinkerbel Mwila

Police and youths from the opposition UPND and ruling Patriotic Front in Kitwe district on the Copperbelt this morning clashed.

This was after the youths showed up at Kitwe’s Kaunda Square in numbers despite having been informed that there would be no match past for youth day today due to Covid 19.

The UPND and PF youths however disregarded the police directive and continued to match around the Central Business District leading to the arrest of some youths.

Meanwhile, Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe has condemned the turn of events especially when all youths in the district were told that there would be no match past.

Mr. Bweupe wondered why youths have continued to be used as tools of violence in the country and since directed the Zambia Police to ensure that peace and order is maintained in the district.

