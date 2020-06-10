By Daily Revelation Reporter

DA president Harry Kalaba has disclosed that Samfya police travelled 45kilometers to disperse local people who gathered to greet & meet him in Lunga.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kalaba explained that he had gone to Lunga district to attend a funeral for the late senior Chief Kasoma Lunga.

He said the chief passed on a month ago and he didn’t attend the funeral because of COVID-19 issues.

Kalaba said when he went to Lunga, the police heard he was there and followed him.

“So when I was in Lunga, the police in Sampfya heard that Kalaba Harry, a lot of people had gone to see him at Mpanta Harbor where you get on and off the boat when going to Lunga. So I got a boat from Mpanta Harbour which is 45 kilometers from Sampfya Boma,” he said.

Kalaba said the police travelled using a vehicle for the Ministry of Health as they did not have their own.

“In fact it’s the ambulance they used. The police didn’t have fuel first of all, they didn’t have a vehicle, they went to the DC (District Commissioner), the DC is the one who called them, borrowed a vehicle from Ministry of Health, They got fuel at the Filing station 40 litres, and followed me there,” he said.

Kalaba further said while there, the police followed him and asked him why people were following him.

“The police said why are these people crowding you? So I told them am I the one who has brought them here? These people have come because they want to see me and I can’t chase them,” Kalaba said. “And the one who called these people it is you the police because of your presence here in Mpanta Harbour where you don’t usually visit, they are asking themselves why?”

He said there was a huge crowed that even threatened to attack and burn the police vehicle.

“So I was very polite with the police to avoid them being in trouble with the local people. This is how rubbish the system has become,” said Kalaba.