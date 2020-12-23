POLICE in Lusaka have recorded a warn and caution statement from UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for the offence of Conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed to Mwebantu.
“It is alleged that Mr Hichilema who introduced himself as a community worker based in Lusaka whilst acting together with other unknown persons, fraudulently purchased a property, Sub-division “A” of farm number 1924 in Kalomo district belonging to the late Samson Siatembo, purporting that at the time of purchase, the Administrator of the property in question consented to the sale by appending her signature when infact not.” She said.
This is alleged to have occurred at unknown date in 2004.
Quiet confusing bcos this matter is in court.
Did police get permission from the courts to issue a call out on a matter the courts are still dealing with?
Was this not another pretext to find reason to lock up HH?
