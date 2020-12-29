Police warn, caution Simon Mwewa over Tayali
POLICE in Lusaka have today warned and cautioned vlogger Simon Mwewa over a Facebook posting on EEP president Chilufya Tayali.
Mwewa was warned and cautioned after an hour-long questioning session at Lusaka Central Police this morning.
Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the development to #Kalemba.
“A complaint was lodged by Mr Chilufya Tayali who complained about a social media post allegedly posted by Mr Mwewa Simon in form of a picture of Mr Tayali with his daughter accompanied by text,” she explained.
“It’s is a matter still under investigation and Mr Mwewa was Warned and Cautioned on the same,” added Katongo
