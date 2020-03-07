INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned those planning to hold a protest on the Copperbelt demanding for the release of Spaks that police will not spare them.

Kanganja says the planned protest is illegal and the organizers did not follow the procedure.

In a statement, the I.G said all officers are on high alert and will not tolerate any lawlessness to take root.

“We have information that some groupings on the Copperbelt have printed some T- shirts and are planning to hold an illegal protest demanding for the release of Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax who is in our custody,” Kanganja said.

“All the organisers of the impending illegal protest are reminded that going ahead with their planned activity will be unlawful as provisions of the law have not been followed.”

And the Kanganja reminded those behind such plans to reconsider their position or risk being dealt with ruthlessly by the police.